UP Cop Suspended After Obscene Call To Woman Goes Viral In Etah, FIR Registered

A sub-inspector posted at Bagwala police station in Uttar Pradesh's Etha has been suspended after an audio clip allegedly exposing him making obscene and inappropriate remarks to a woman went viral on social media. The accused officer has been identified as Chandrashekhar Gautam. Following a complaint by the victim, an FIR has also been registered against him and a departmental inquiry has been ordered.

According to reports, the 22-minute-54-second audio recording contains explicit and objectionable conversation, in which the sub-inspector allegedly used abusive language for the woman’s husband, asked intrusive personal questions, and pressured the woman to meet him at a temple. He reportedly obtained her mobile number during a visit to her village two days earlier and called her on Monday night.

The woman later shared the audio with her husband, after which the matter spread in the village. She subsequently met SSP Shyam Narayan Singh along with the village head and submitted a formal complaint along with the audio clip. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the SSP suspended the officer on Tuesday.

The matter escalated further on Wednesday evening when City CO Rajesh Singh visited the police station to review the case. The accused sub-inspector was allegedly intoxicated, misbehaved with the officer, and created a ruckus in a semi-nude state inside the station.

Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.