'Had Been Acting On Behalf Of Indian Govt': Canadian Police Link Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Activities To New Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

New Delhi: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, listed as a “terrorist organisation” in Canada, had been “acting on behalf of the Indian government”. The report, accessed by Vancouver-based Global News, alleged that the Bishnoi gang had ties to the Government of India.

The undated three-page report by the RCMP mentions the Bishnoi gang’s links to the Indian government six times.

The allegations come at a time when relations between India and Canada are improving. In August last year, after more than 10 months of strained ties, both India and Canada appointed envoys to each other.

Why India- Canada Ties Strained?

Ties had been strained after Canadian security officials said that India had engaged in espionage and acts of violence, without providing any evidence. India had, on multiple occasions, denied these allegations.

Canada listed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity following calls from Conservative and NDP politicians in September.

Bishnoi Gang Targets Indian-Origin Buisnessman

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for a brazen shooting reported outside the home of a prominent Indian-origin businessman in Brampton, Canada.

The gang released a video showing a lone shooter firing multiple rounds at the house from two directions. The gang’s Canada-based chief, Goldy Dhillon, took to Facebook to claim responsibility for the attack, which targeted the residence of Jasvir Desi at 5 Louvre Circle, Brampton (ON L6P 1W2).