Raebareli: All You Need To Know About Congress Bastion In Uttar Pradesh

After much deliberations, Congress finally announced Rahul Gandhi as its candidate for the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has been a Congress bastion for a very long time Raebareli. But there is more to Raebareli than a Congress turf. Situated in the state of Uttar Pradesh, it has a rich history that is intertwined with its significance in the contemporary landscape. The region has flourished under various rulers, leaving behind a legacy visible in its cultural tapestry and geographical features.

A Glimpse into the Past

There's a lack of extensive documented history about Raebareli's very early years. However, some historical accounts suggest it might have been a part of the vast Gupta Empire that reigned from the 3rd to the 6th century AD. Traces of this era could potentially lie unearthed under the district's soil.

The present day Raebareli was created by the British in 1858. It was founded by Bhars and known as Bharauli which over passage of time became Bareli. Rae again is corrupted use of village Rahil which is 5 kms away and was added to become present day Raebareli.

Medieval Era and Beyond

During the medieval period, Raebareli finds a mention as part of Kannauj, a powerful kingdom in the region. Later, it came under the rule of the Mughal Empire, which significantly shaped the cultural and architectural landscape of North India.

Following the decline of the Mughals, Raebareli witnessed the rise of the Awadh Nawabs. This period saw the construction of several forts and palaces, some of which may still stand as reminders of a bygone era.

The British Raj and Independence

The arrival of the British Raj in the 18th century marked another chapter in Raebareli's history. The district became a part of the Oudh province and remained under British control until India's independence in 1947. In the Civil Disobedience Movement of 1930, Raebareli became the first district in Uttar Pradesh to lead the Namak Satyagrah.

Gandhi Family Influence

Since independence, Raebareli has emerged as a prominent political center. Notably, it has been the parliamentary constituency of Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and now Rahul Gandhi, all from the influential Nehru-Gandhi family. This association has brought the district into the national spotlight.

Beyond Politics: Raebareli's Significance

Raebareli's significance extends beyond its political affiliations. The district is known for its fertile lands, which contribute significantly to the agricultural output of Uttar Pradesh.

Only In Raebareli

Samaspur Bird Sanctuary |

Raebareli is a district with many interesting things to see and do. One of the top attractions in the area is the Samaspur Bird Sanctuary, which is a natural habitat for over 250 species of birds and other animals.

Indira Gandhi Memorial Botanical Garden |

Additionally, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Botanical Garden is not just a home for medicinal, herbal, and decorative plants but also houses a research institute.

Dalmau |

The historical town of Dalmau has several attractions to its credit, including King Dal's fort, Bara Math, and Mahesh Giri Math. While in Raebareli, you can also explore the Behta Bridge on the Sai River and Jais, one of the oldest cities in the district.

Infrastructural Development

Today, Raebareli stands at a crossroads. While preserving its historical and cultural treasures, the district is also poised for development, with infrastructural projects like the Ganga Expressway underway.

Raebareli's story is one of resilience and evolution. As it navigates its future, the district carries the weight of its past, a testament to the enduring spirit of its people and the land.