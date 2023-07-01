West Bengal: 'Ground Zero Governor' Visits Violence-Hit Cooch Behar

Kolkata: After Bhangore in South 24 Parganas the ‘Ground Zero Governor’ CV Ananda Bose on Saturday visited the violence-hit areas of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district and met the families of the affected people from both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

During an incident of firing on June 27, a man died and at least five people were injured, Bose also met the family members of the deceased and visited the hospital where the injured are being treated.

Peace has to be restored

Assuring all help to the affected people, Bose said that "peace has to be restored". “Anyone with the intention of creating violence will be arrested. After meeting the victims and taking stock of the situation I have learnt that people are still afraid. This fear has to be curbed. Any sort of violence won’t be tolerated,” said Bose.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Nisith Pramanik along with a few BJP MPs met the Governor at circuit house over the law and order situation ahead of the rural polls.

“I am hopeful that the Governor will take necessary steps so that free and fair elections can take place and people can cast their votes peacefully,” said Pramanik.

Governor is 'Ramfront chairman'

The West Bengal Governor also spoke with the members of CPI (M) and Congress and heard about their problems. TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the Governor is ‘the chairman of Ramfront’.

“Biman Bose is the chairman of the Left Front and the Governor is the chairman of Ram Front. The Governor should be ready to face black flags and Go back slogans after the election when TMC will win the panchayat polls,” said Ghosh.

