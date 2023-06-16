West Bengal: Governor's Security Clears Bombs Littered All Over As He Visits Bhangor

Kolkata: Amidst news of constant violence at Bhangor in South 24 parganas during filing of nomination for the upcoming rural polls, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday visited the place and interacted with the local people and also visited the BD office.

Even during the visit of the Governor, bombs were scattered all over the place and his personal security had to remove it.

'Violence should die a silent death'

Talking to the media, Bose said that violence should ‘die a silent death from Bengal’.

“Perpetrators of violence will be silenced in a permanent way under the Constitution. I can assure the people of Bengal that those who had instigated violence will be put behind bars,” said the Governor.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee however, claimed that the nomination filing was ‘peaceful’ in the state.

“The nomination was peaceful. Such a peaceful nomination was never seen in Bengal. Everyone knows how the nomination used to be during the Left Front era. Trinamool Congress (TMC) is fighting alone even then TMC had given nomination in 82,000 seats and the opposition gave nearly 1.5 lakh nomination. How can they say that nomination was violent?” question Mamata.

'TMC not behind violence'

Without naming Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui, the TMC supremo said that two TMC workers died due to violence in Bhangor.“TMC is not behind the violence in Bhangor. There are over 61,000 booths and violence happened in just one or two places,” added Mamata.

Challenging the chief minister, Siddiqui added that the Chief Minister should 'show' the Aadhar card of the deceased TMC workers as per her claims.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah informing him about the incident of violence during filing of nomination for rural polls.