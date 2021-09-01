e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:46 PM IST

West Bengal govt moves SC over CBI probe in post-poll violence; BJP says, 'Why so late?'

Aritra Singha
West Bengal govt moves SC over CBI probe in post-poll violence; BJP says, 'Why so late?' | ANI Photo

West Bengal govt moves SC over CBI probe in post-poll violence; BJP says, 'Why so late?' | ANI Photo

Advertisement

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court’s verdict of CBI probe over West Bengal’s post-poll violence.

According to party sources, the government had said before the court that the CBI is being run by BJP-led central government and through BJP’s instruction the CBI is slapping false cases on people.

Notably, on August 19, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the that the post-poll violence will be investigated by the CBI.

ALSO READ

Coal scam: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira requests ED to quiz her in Kolkata

Talking to the Free Press Journal, BJP advocate and petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal questioned the state government for taking the decision so late.

“What prompted them to take a delayed decision? There are some defects in the petition of the state government and after they rectify them it will served to us as well and accordingly we will also proceed,” said Priyanka.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that they had taken the legal step and the apex court will decide next.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

West Bengal: Special court summons Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and three others in Narada sting...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal