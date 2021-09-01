Coal scam: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira requests ED to quiz her in Kolkata

Kolkata: Despite being summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged connection in coal scam, wife of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira, refused to visit the national capital on Wednesday.

Citing pandemic situation, Rujira had asked the ED to quiz her in Kolkata.

“In this pandemic I cannot go to Delhi alone and I have two children. It would be convenient to me if you consider asking me to appear in Kolkata in my residence since your organization also as an office in Kolkata,” read the letter also mentioning that Rujira would cooperate with the CBI.

Notably, Abhishek is also asked to visit ED office in the national capital on September 3. Meanwhile, Abhishek has flown to New Delhi on Wednesday.

It can be recalled that on August 28, ED had summoned TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira in the national capital with their bank details over their connection with alleged money laundering in coal scam in West Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention that on February 21 morning, a CBI team visited TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence and summoned Abhishek’s wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir over alleged connection in the coal scam.

After quizzing Rujira, the CBI officials said that they are not satisfied with her reply.

“Rujira ignored most of the questions stating that she wasn’t aware of the developments. Though we have done a video recording of the entire session and will now match with her sister Menaka Gambhir’s statements,” the CBI sources were heard saying and also that the CBI had sent letters to the officials of the banks in Thailand and London where money was sent.

The CBI had earlier many times claimed that Abhishek is the direct beneficiary of the scam.

Incidentally, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also showed the bank account statement of Rujira during the poll campaign and cried foul against both Abhishek and his wife.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:10 PM IST