West Bengal: Special court summons Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and three others in Narada sting case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday submitted a charge sheet on the Narada sting case. TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee, former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (MC) mayor Sovan Chatterjee and IPS officer SMH Mirza have been named in the charge sheet.

According to ED sources, all of them have been summoned. The special court ordered issuance of summons to the ministers and leaders and the appearance of the accused on November 16.

Notably, three TMC MLAs Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and one former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee on May 14 were arrested by the CBI officials over their connection with Narada sting scam.

It can be recalled that no sooner had the arrest been made, than the TMC supporters agitated in front of CBI headquarters in Nizam Palace in Kolkata and pelted stones and bottles to break open the main gate. Central forces were pressed to action and even the police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd for maintaining COVID-19 protocol.

The situation was same even on Wednesday as political slugfest was seen between the TMC and the BJP soon after the charge sheet named the TMC leaders.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who was also seen in the money laundering scam is being spared as he joined BJP.

“Just because Suvendu is in BJP his name is not there in the charge sheet. The CBI and the ED should probe impartially. The day when Saradha kingpin Sudipto Sen fled from Kolkata even that day he met Suvendu. Only TMC leaders are being targetted,” claimed Kunal.

West Bengal BJP vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar said those whose names are there in the scam will not be ‘spared’ and also that the CBI will do the probe in their own way.

“Just because Mukul Roy had joined TMC back that’s why they are not taking Mukul’s name but is crying foul against Suvendu. The law will take its own course,” mentioned Majumdar.

Meanwhile, a special court on Wednesday ordered issuance of summonses to West Bengal ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim besides three others after taking cognizance of a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Narada sting tapes case.

The special CBI judge taking cognizance of the prosecution complaint of the ED, which is equivalent to charge sheet, ordered the appearance of the accused on November 16.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 06:37 PM IST