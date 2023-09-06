West Bengal: BJP To Start Helpline Number To Strengthen Party's Position In State

West Bengal: BJP To Start Helpline Number To Strengthen It's Party's Position In State | File/ Representational Image

Kolkata: In order to strengthen its organization in West Bengal ahead of 2024 Parliamentary election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to start a helpline number where the voters will have to give missed calls and through which the central leadership will assess the popularity of the saffron camp amongst the voters in Bengal.

According to party sources, the missed call will be seen as support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP helpline number

"The missed call will be a sign of support for Modi from the voters of the State. The helpline number 9090902024 will be monitored and controlled by the party's central leadership," said the party sources.

Prabash

In order to strengthen its base the saffron camp started a program 'Prabash' last year where the senior leaders are asked to campaign visiting door to door of the voters.

According to party sources, through this missed call the central leadership will also get an idea on which region the state leaders have visited for campaigning.

The helpline number will help understand the BJP's poll campaign in West Bengal

"Several meetings are being held both in Delhi and in Kolkata and several instructions are being given. The central leadership got to know that few leaders are attending the door-to-door campaign while others are not going. So with the missed call, it will be cleared in which areas did the state leaders visit and the regions that are left out," further mentioned the party sources.

It may be recalled that in the 2019 Lok Sabha election the saffron camp had managed to win 18 out of 42 seats. Union Home Minister Amit Shah while attending a rally in Bengal in April had set a target of winning at least 35 seats from Bengal in 2024 the elections.

