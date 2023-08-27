Indore: Pendency Of Licences Increasing, Officials Excusing Scarcity Of Cards For More Than A Year

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tall claims of the Regional Transport Officer to issue driving licenses in the given time fell flat as hundreds of applicants have been waiting for approval of their applications for more than two months.

Similarly, the scarcity of blank cards is also increasing the pendency of cards which has increased to more than 5,000 applications and the number increases more when renewal of cards are being added.

Meanwhile, RTO sources said that the only way to get the cards early is to lodge a complaint with the CM Helpline or to ‘bribe’ the touts. “Out of all the CM helpline complaints, the highest number of complaints are for the pending licences. Surprisingly, the officials take interest in clearing such complaints to take credit for the same among the administrative officials,” sources said.

However, instead of taking steps to resolve the issue, RTO officials are still giving the excuse that cards are not available. According to official sources, 1,000 cards can be printed every day in the office but the work was stuck for the last many months due to the shortage of cards.

Meanwhile, RTO Pradeep Sharma said that they received about 15,000 cards a couple of days ago and are trying to improve the facilities. “We have received some cards and will clear the pendency. I am unaware of the pending approval of cards. I will talk to the concerned ARTO Rajesh Gupta for the same to get it cleared at the earliest,” he added.