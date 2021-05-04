Want to seek medical advice while at home? BJP's youth wing shares helpline number for mild COVID-19 cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and exhausted resources, now patients with mild symptoms of COVID19 can seek medical advice while at home.

Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP's youth wing, has taken an initiative to help mild COVID-19 cases by sharing the helpline (no. 08068173286). The number will be useful for the patients who wish to remain at home and avoid crowding the hospitals.