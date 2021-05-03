Kareena Kapoor Khan shares child rescue helpline details to help those who've lost parents due to COVID-19

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared the number of a child rescue helpline and urged people to help kids who have lost one or both parents to the novel coronavirus and those whose parents or guardians are in the hospital.

Sharing details of Akancha foundation, she wrote: "My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital.

Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma."