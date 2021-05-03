Kareena Kapoor Khan shares child rescue helpline details to help those who've lost parents due to COVID-19

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared the number of a child rescue helpline and urged people to help kids who have lost one or both parents to the novel coronavirus and those whose parents or guardians are in the hospital.
Sharing details of Akancha foundation, she wrote: "My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital.
Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma."
Recently, the 'Good Newwz' actress had shared a clip from 'Tom & Jerry' in a bid to explain to her son Taimur why it is essential for adults to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Kareena had written a note with the video post about how she has been trying to explain the concept of vaccination to Taimur.
"We don't realise that our kids are also absorbing what's going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It's really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us -- medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers -- please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain," read her note.
Before this, the actor had posted messages on social media, urging people to follow COVID-19 protocols seriously. However, she was brutally trolled on social media.
