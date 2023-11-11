West Bengal: All Eyes On Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituencies In State

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | Jago Bangla

Kolkata: Amid Opposition parties claim that Trinomool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will not win from his Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 parganas in the next Lok Sabha election, Banerjee while addressing a programme in his constituency said that even people from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are free to contest from his constituency.

"Some has expressed their desire to contest from Diamond Harbour constituency. Even people from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh can contest. This is the true essence of democracy," said Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee takes potshots at BJP

Taking potshots at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee alleged that since BJP cannot fight TMC politically for which they are using central agencies against them.

"In 2019, the y (BJP) had tried their best to defeat me. From the Prime Minister to several other ministers, BJP leaders held meeting after meeting and parked themselves in the Diamond Harbour constituency to defeat me. PM held a meeting and BJP leaders said that after the 2019 Lok Sabha results, the MP office in Amtala would be shut down and have a lock on its door. With humility and respect, I will state that my office in Amtala is still up and running to serve the people. But if BJP leaders come to do meetings in Diamond Harbour, they have to hold meetings in a hotel or guest house as they do not even have a party office here," further added Banerjee.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also asked that if Banerjee wants he can contest against Chowdhury from Behrampore constituency.

"I would leave politics if anyone from TMC defeats me from my constituency including the Chief Minister and her nephew," said Chowdhury.

