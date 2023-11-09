 TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before ED In West Bengal School Jobs Scam
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before ED In West Bengal School Jobs Scam

The central agency summoned the Diamond Harbour MP after Banerjee failed to show up for her October 3 summons in order to attend a protest rally in New Delhi

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
In relation to the purported school recruitment scam, Banerjee was questioned by the ED for almost nine hours on September 13 | Twitter/@AITCofficial

Abhishek Banerjee, MP of Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared before the enforcement directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal. 

It was around 11:10 AM when Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party, arrived at the ED office here, they said. The central agency summoned the Diamond Harbour MP after Banerjee failed to show up for her October 3 summons in order to attend a protest rally in New Delhi, where she demanded that the state receive her unpaid debts under the MGNREGA scheme immediately.

An elaborate security setup has been put in place outside the Salt Lake area ED office. In relation to the purported school recruitment scam, Banerjee was questioned by the ED for almost nine hours on September 13. In connection with the coal theft case, the two-time TMC MP was questioned by the ED twice: in the national capital in 2021 and again in Kolkata in 2022.

