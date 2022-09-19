Mumbai: 11 per cent teaching jobs vacant at BMC schools |

Mumbai: At least 11 per cent pf teaching staff jobs are vacant at Brihanmumbai Minicipal Corporation (BMC) schools. According to the data, there are 810 vacancies for teaching staff.

According to the Midday report, Marathi-medium schools account for the most vaccines at 259 followed by 222 in the city public schools (MPS).

The BMC was earlier hiring teachers on contract to meet the shortage earlier in July.

BMC's education officer, Rajesh Kankal, was quoted in the report saying that schools with easy access have more teachers than others and thus they decided to keep 20 per cent of positions in all civic schools.

He further said that the BMC is planning to transfer 550 surplus teachers from secondary schools to fill up vacancies in civic schools and from the private-aided schools with surplus staff. He said that they will also be hiring teachers through NGOs to combat the shortage of teachers.