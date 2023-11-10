West Bengal: BJP, TMC Trade Barbs During Nandigram Shahid Diwas

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File pic

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday lock horns while observing Nandigram Shahid Diwas.

After paying homage to the martyrs, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari promised that before 2024 Nandigram Diwas, Bengal will be free of alleged 'thieves'.

Bengal to be free of thieves: Suvendhu Adhikari

"This time we didnt have to move court or deploy central forces while observing this day. I promise that before November 10, 2024 Bengal will be free of thieves," said Adhikari.

It may be recalled that during land agitation on November 10, 2007 several people were killed during sudden open firing of police.

Speaking about Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui who wish to contest against TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, Adhikari said that Siddiqui will 'not sell himself'.

"We have difference in political ideologies but as far as I know Naushad he will not sell himself to TMC," further added the BJP Nandigram MLA.

Countering claims of Adhikari, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh who also visited Nandigram to pay homage to the martyrs said that if the Central government gets changed next year then Adhikari will be arrested.

"Adhikari doesnt have guts to face the people of Nandigram. He puts up the black glass of his car while moving in Nandigram to avoid the people. If government is changed next year then he will be arrested by the central agencies," mentioned Ghosh.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)