 West Bengal Shocker: BJP Leader Subhadeep Mishra’s Dead Body Found Hanging From Tree In Bankura; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Shocker: BJP Leader Subhadeep Mishra’s Dead Body Found Hanging From Tree In Bankura; Visuals Surface

West Bengal Shocker: BJP Leader Subhadeep Mishra’s Dead Body Found Hanging From Tree In Bankura; Visuals Surface

The deceased was identified as Subhadeep Mishra. He contested in the recently concluded polls for the three- tier panchayat system in West Bengal.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
BJP Leader Subhadeep Mishra’s Dead Body Found Hanging From Tree In Bankura | Twitter

Kolkata, November 8: Tension is prevailing in Nidhirampur village in West Bengal's Bankura district after the body of a local BJP leader was found hanging from the branch of a tree by the local villagers on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Subhadeep Mishra. He contested in the recently concluded polls for the three- tier panchayat system in West Bengal.

He went missing for the last seven days

His family members said that he went missing for the last seven days and finally on Wednesday morning his body was spotted hanging from a tree in the locality. His hands were tied.

BJP legislator refused to hand over the body to the cops

As the police reached the spot to recover the body of the deceased leader, the local BJP legislator from the Saltora Assembly constituency Chandana Bauri started an agitation and refused to hand over the body to the cops. Even Bauri was seen lying down in front of the police vehicle in order to prevent them from taking away the body of the deceased BJP leader.

TMC was scared of growing popularity of the deceased BJP leader

The leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Mishra was murdered as the local goons associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress were scared of the growing popularity of the deceased BJP leader in the area. The leader of the opposition also demanded that the role of Bankura district Police Superintendent Vaibhav Tiwari should also be investigated thoroughly in the matter.

'I demand CBI investigation'

“District Police units are nothing but Trinamool Congress cadres in uniform. Their only job is to ensure that Trinamool Congress's existence continues as long as possible. I demand CBI investigation as police would do their best to tamper evidence and protect the culprits who belong to the ruling TMC party, in order to please their political masters,” he said.

Read Also
Assam Shocker: Missing BJP Leader Abdul Sattar Found Dead In Karimganj, Family Accuses Local...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Swift Carelessly Tows Delhi Police Barricade On Flyover; Video Of Odd Incident...

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Swift Carelessly Tows Delhi Police Barricade On Flyover; Video Of Odd Incident...

UP: Weeping Brother Takes Sister's Dead Body On Bike Due To Unavailability Of Ambulance In Auraiya;...

UP: Weeping Brother Takes Sister's Dead Body On Bike Due To Unavailability Of Ambulance In Auraiya;...

'Elvish Yadav Is A Drug Dealer, Manisha Rani's Phone Has Evidence': Actor Faizan Ansari Claims...

'Elvish Yadav Is A Drug Dealer, Manisha Rani's Phone Has Evidence': Actor Faizan Ansari Claims...

WATCH: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Spotted Attending A Local Fair In Disguise; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Spotted Attending A Local Fair In Disguise; Video Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh: ‘Dead’ Man Comes Alive, Applies For Licence Of AK-47 Rifle Citing Threat To His...

Uttar Pradesh: ‘Dead’ Man Comes Alive, Applies For Licence Of AK-47 Rifle Citing Threat To His...