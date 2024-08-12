Wayanad Landslide: Kerala Bank's Decides To Waive Off Entire Loans Of Disaster Affected Families In Chooralmala

Rescue operations at the landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala | File Pic| ANI

In the wake of the July 30 landslide in Wayanad district, the Kerala Bank Board on Monday decided to waive off entire loans of those who lost their lives, as well as for those whose mortgaged homes and properties were destroyed in the disaster.

The bank's board of directors made this decision to provide relief to the affected families at its Chooralmala branch.

Earlier on July 30, Kerala Bank had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund in support of the rescue work. The bank's employees have also voluntarily decided to contribute five days' salary to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested the financial support for the rehabilitation of those who lost everything in the Wayanad landslide, as well as assistance to address the challenges posed by climate change from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijayan gave a memorandum to the Prime Minister during his visit to the disaster-affected region in Wayanad and also briefed PM Modi regarding the scale of the disaster and handed over a detailed note to the Prime Minister, a release from the CM's office said.

CM Vijayan said that a thorough assessment of the damages is currently underway, with preliminary estimates suggesting losses amounting to thousands of crores. A detailed report on the disaster will be submitted to the Central Government later.

Later, PM Modi also assured that the Centre will provide every possible support to aid in relief efforts during a review meeting held at the District Collectorate in Wayanad.

He promised to ensure that no work would be delayed due to a shortage of funds. The Prime Minister said that the central government will make all efforts to fulfil all state government requests.

He said that as soon as he was informed of the situation in Wayanad when the landslides hit, a Minister of State was sent to the state to take stock of the situation. NDRF, Army and Air Force teams were also deployed for rescue and relief operations.

On July 30, the state of Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings.

On Sunday, Kerala Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said that three more body parts were recovered by rescuers in landslide-hit areas. According to the minister, 130 people are still missing in the aftermath of the devastating calamity that hit the district.