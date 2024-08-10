 PM Modi To Visit Landslide-Hit Areas Of Wayanad Today To Evaluate Ongoing Relief & Rehabilitation Operations
According to officials, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and top state government officials will welcome Modi when he lands in Kannur at around 11 am, followed by an aerial inspection of the landslide-hit regions in Wayanad.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 09:13 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi | File

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to evaluate the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations and engage with survivors of the recent landslides in the region.

Events Planned

Teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts.

He will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern state.

