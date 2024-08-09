Meet Harini Sri, 13-Yr-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Who Performed Bharatnatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides

Chennai: Harini Sri, a 13-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu, has made a remarkable gesture of compassion and solidarity by performing Bharatnatyam for three consecutive hours to raise funds for the victims of the recent devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad.

The young dancer, driven by a desire to help those in need, met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and handed over Rs 15,000, which included her personal savings, to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Harini’s dedication to the cause was further emphasized when she shared a video recording of her dance performance with the Chief Minister, who in turn blessed her for her noble efforts.

A 13-year-old girl child from Tamil Nadu, Harini Sri, performed #Bharatanatyam for 3 hrs straight to raise funds for #Wayanadlandslide to #standwithwayanad. She donated ₹15,000, including her savings, to #CMDRF. pic.twitter.com/v8FmbkZ1ie — Kerala Government | കേരള സർക്കാർ (@iprdkerala) August 8, 2024

The Kerala government’s Information Public Relations Department took to X to highlight Harini's initiative, praising her for using her talent to support those affected by the Wayanad landslides. The tweet noted her generous donation and the powerful message of unity and support that her actions conveyed.

"A 13-year-old girl child from Tamil Nadu, Harini Sri, performed Bharatanatyam for 3 hrs straight to raise funds for Wayanad landslide to stand with Wayanad. She donated ₹15,000, including her savings, to CMDRF," read the post by Kerala Government praising the 13-year-old.

This heartwarming story is part of a broader wave of community-driven efforts aimed at assisting the victims of the catastrophic landslides that struck Wayanad in July. Among these initiatives is a crowdfunding feast organized in Tamil Nadu, where people are coming together to raise funds for those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

Over 400 Killed In Devastating Landslides

The landslides in Wayanad, triggered by relentless torrential rains on July 30, resulted in the destruction of homes in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas, leaving many trapped under the debris. The disaster has claimed 417 lives.

In response to the tragedy, there have been growing calls, led by opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster. Such a declaration would ensure the release of additional funds and resources for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press conference, confirmed that the state government has requested the central government to officially recognise the severity of the disaster. A nine-member committee has been appointed by the Union Home Ministry to assess the situation and provide a report.

Modi To Visit Wayanad On August 10

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Wayanad on August 10, will respond favourably to the appeals for central assistance and a comprehensive rehabilitation package.