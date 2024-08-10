'It Would Be Good If He Also Goes To Manipur,' Says Congress MP Jairam Ramesh After PM Modi's Visit To Landslide-Hit Wayanad

New Delhi: Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to landslides hit Wayanad, Congress MP and general secretary Jairam Ramesh, on Saturday, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur as well.

In a conversation with ANI, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Almost 300 people have died in the Wayanad landslide. It was our demand that the incident should be declared as a National disaster. Today PM Modi has visited Wayanad...It would be good if he also goes to Manipur."

"This was a small parliament session, and most issues related to the budget were raised in both houses. INDIA bloc raised many issues in both houses. opposition was active and we effectively raised the issue of common people in the parliament. For the first time in ten years, people are witnessing strong opposition. The government is afraid of this fact. The Prime Minister does not come to the parliament and the ministers who come to the parliament give false information" the Congress general secretary said.

"Rahul Gandhi is meeting various delegations from different sections of the society. Government don't listen to anybody but Rahul Gandhi listens to everybody" he added.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Ignoring States Not Ruled By NDA Parties

He further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ignoring states not ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties in this year's budget saying "Special packages were announced for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh but other states were ignored in this year's budget".

He stated, "The government took a good step in the Bangladesh issue, EAM Jaishankar called for an all-party meeting to address the issue, but it would have been better if Narendra Modi had addressed the all-party meeting".

PM Modi Reaches Landslide Affected Areas & Takes Stock Of The Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad on Saturday before physically visiting the location of the disaster to review relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan accompanied the Prime Minister in the aerial survey. During the survey, PM Modi saw the origin of the landslide, the Iruvazhinji Puzha (River). He also observed the worst affected areas of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

Kerala | PM Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey in Wayanad before physically visiting the location of the disaster.



#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the landslide-affected area in Wayanad. He is being briefed about the evacuation efforts.



Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi are also present.



Following the aerial survey, the Prime Minister visited on-the-ground locations impacted by the disaster and receive a briefing from rescue teams regarding the evacuation operations currently underway.

PM Modi is also expected to oversee the rehabilitation efforts in the area to ensure effective support for those affected. The Prime Minister will also visit the relief camp and hospital, where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide. Following his site visits, the Prime Minister will chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) undertook an aerial survey in Wayanad before physically visiting the location of the disaster.



In the aerial survey, he saw the origin of the landslide, which is in the origin of Iruvazhinji Puzha (River).



Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 creating widespread devastation. According to the district administration, 226 bodies have been recovered and 403 body parts have been found in the disaster-hit place.