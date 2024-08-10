PM Modi Reaches Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Takes Aerial Survey; Visuals Surface

PM Modi takes aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad | PTI

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday afternoon reached the landslide-hit Kerala's Wayanad. Modi will evaluate the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations, and engage with the survivors. The disastrous landslide which took place on July 30 has taken lives of over 226 people as of Friday and over 400 body parts have been found. The mishap has left several homeless.

Before physically visiting the landslide-hit location, PM Modi took an aerial survey of the region. In the aerial survey, he saw the origin of the landslide, which is in the origin of Iruvazhinji Puzha (River). He also observed the worst affected areas of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala, reported newswire PTI.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi also accompanied the Prime Minister in the aerial survey.

The prime minister is also expected to visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims.

Meanwhile, the former MP from Wayanad and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi thanked PM Modi on Friday for his decison to visit Wayanad. “Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

The Senior Congress leader on Wedneaday demanded to declare Wayanad landslide as a 'natural disaster.' “I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster,” Gandhi said.

However, in response to a request by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster, Government of India sources stated on Saturday that 'there is no provision to declare a natural disaster as a national disaster,' reported ANI.