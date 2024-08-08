'Heroes In Uniform': Heartwarming Video Shows Wayanad Locals Giving Emotional Send-Off To Indian Army Personnel Involved In Rescue Ops

Wayanad, August 8: A heartwarming video was shared by PRO Defence Kochi which depicted how the locals gave an emotional farewell to the Indian Army personnel who were involved in the difficult rescue operations after the tragic landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad. The video showed locals saluting the heroes, shaking hands and recording videos of the Army personnel who were part of the rescue operations after the deadly landslides that took place on July 30.

"Emotional send-off to #IndianArmy personnel from people of all walks of life at #Wayanad. Grateful for our brave heroes who risked everything during the landslide #RescueOps. Your courage & sacrifice won't be forgotten…," the caption to the video read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Soldiers of #122 Inf Bn of #TerritorialArmy being felicitated by Teachers & staff of MountTabor School where the RescueTeams for #Wayanad were accomodated. #HeroesInUniform."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The death toll in the landslide-affected Wayanad in Kerala reached 413 on Thursday as the search for 152 missing people continued on day 10.

Over 1,000 people from the Defence and other agencies led by a team of officials began the search operations early morning. Like in the past few days, a few teams continue to search areas where the Chaliyar River originates in Wayanad and passes through the Malapurram district.

A total of 78 bodies and over 150 body parts have been recovered. The standard operating procedure which is being followed on the bodies and the body parts being recovered from the river is that they are first sent for DNA tests and then kept for the survivors for identification.

Later these bodies and body parts are interned in the land taken from the Harrison Malayalam plantations which has now been converted into a burial ground. In front of every grave, there is a number and when the DNA results come out, if it matches the family, then they will be able to know that it was their kith or kin.

In the affected areas, there are over 100 relief camps where more than 10,800 people are housed.