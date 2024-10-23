 'Wayanad Has 2 MPs,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi After Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination For By-Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Wayanad Has 2 MPs,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi After Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination For By-Polls

'Wayanad Has 2 MPs,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi After Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination For By-Polls

For the upcoming by-polls, Priyanka Gandhi is pitted against BJP candidate Navya Haridas and Left Democratic Front's (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Haridas is a two-time Kozhikode Corporation councillor. If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
In Frame - Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi | X @ Congress

Wayanad (Kerala): Shortly after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination from Wayanad, her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that the parliamentary constituency now has two Members of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, while addressing a rally in Wayanad, said, "Wayanad is the constituency in the country that has two Members of Parliament... One is the official and the other is the unofficial MP; both will work to protect the interests of the Wayand. "

Read Also
Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad In Presence Of Mother Sonia & Brother Rahul Gandhi;...
article-image

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency. The by-poll in the constituency is scheduled to be held on November 13.

'Priyanka Considers The People Of Wayanad As Her Family,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

FPJ Shorts
Krushna Abhishek Ends Feud With Govinda, Visits His Chi Chi Mama's House After 7 Years: 'Feels Like Completing Vanvaas'
Krushna Abhishek Ends Feud With Govinda, Visits His Chi Chi Mama's House After 7 Years: 'Feels Like Completing Vanvaas'
Tupperware Agrees To $23.5 Million In Cash Sale To Lenders Amid Bankruptcy Struggles: Report
Tupperware Agrees To $23.5 Million In Cash Sale To Lenders Amid Bankruptcy Struggles: Report
Ashoka University Offers Scholarships For 2025-26 Young India Fellowship; Up To 100% Waiver on Tuition, Residence, & Stipends Available, Check Details
Ashoka University Offers Scholarships For 2025-26 Young India Fellowship; Up To 100% Waiver on Tuition, Residence, & Stipends Available, Check Details
'Need To Remind Myself That I Am 40': Morne Morkel Turns Bowler In Nets Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test; Video
'Need To Remind Myself That I Am 40': Morne Morkel Turns Bowler In Nets Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test; Video

Rahul Gandhi further said that her sister Priyanka considers the people of Wayanad as her family, asking them to look after her sister.

"I am confident that my sister is ready to sacrifice everything for her family. Priyanka considers the people of Wayanad as her family. I also need a favour from you. That I request the people of Wayand to look after my sister and protect her. She will put her entire energy into looking after the problems of Wayand," Rahul said.

Remembering the time when his father died, he said, "My mother is sitting here. After my father died, it was my sister who looked after my mother. she was 17 years old when Papa died; my mother lost everything; my sister lost everything, but my sister looked after my mother."

Read Also
Wayanad By-Polls: Supporters Line Up On Roads As Priyanka Gandhi Heads For Nomination Filing (Video)
article-image

"I think all of you understand very well the relation I shared with the people of Wayanad. Priyanka in her speech said that you protected me and looked after me when I needed you the most, but when she was saying that, I thought that what Wayanad had done for me could not be explained in terms of words," he added.

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Files Her Nomination Papers

Priyanka Gandhi signed her nomination papers in the presence of local leaders at a resort in Kerala, according to Congress sources. She filed her nomination in the presence of Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Following nominations, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were at the roadshow and the pair was seen waving and greeting party workers and supporters at the venue.

For the upcoming bypolls, Priyanka Gandhi is pitted against BJP candidate Navya Haridas and Left Democratic Front's (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Haridas is a two-time Kozhikode Corporation councillor.

If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament. Priyanka Gandhi was entrusted with taking care of the Gandhi family's stronghold in Amethi and Rae Bareli before entering active politics in 2019, where she emerged as an important strategist for her party. In 2019, she was appointed as the AICC General Secretary in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. Later in 2020, she became the General Secretary in charge of the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Zomato Sells 'Analogue Paneer' To Restaurants Without Notifying Customers

Zomato Sells 'Analogue Paneer' To Restaurants Without Notifying Customers

Kerala Lottery Result: October 23, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 114 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 23, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 114 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

'Air Pollution Can Lead To More Mortality Than COVID-19,' Says Former Delhi AIIMS Director Dr...

'Air Pollution Can Lead To More Mortality Than COVID-19,' Says Former Delhi AIIMS Director Dr...