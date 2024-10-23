 Wayanad By-Polls: Supporters Line Up On Roads As Priyanka Gandhi Heads For Nomination Filing (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWayanad By-Polls: Supporters Line Up On Roads As Priyanka Gandhi Heads For Nomination Filing (Video)

Wayanad By-Polls: Supporters Line Up On Roads As Priyanka Gandhi Heads For Nomination Filing (Video)

People are coming from far and wide to take part in the roadshow as the nearly 1.5 km long road leading to the Wayanad Collectorate has started filling up with people on either side.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi lead a captivating roadshow ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's nomination filing for the Wayanad Parliamentary bye-election in Kalpetta. | X @ Congress

Wayanad: After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala's Wayanad to file her nomination, the people were lining up on the roads to have a glimpse of her, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

People are coming from far and wide to take part in the roadshow as the nearly 1.5 km long road leading to the Wayanad Collectorate has started filling up with people on either side.

Read Also
'A Very Cowardly & Unforgivable Crime,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi While Condemning Gagangir...
article-image

The mother and daughter arrived from Mysore, late Tuesday night and Priyanka Gandhi appeared to have struck an instant chord with the people. She spent 20 minutes at the home of former defence personnel, especially sharing jokes with his aged mother, Thressia and her extended family.

With the interaction at her home beamed live by the numerous TV channels, the common feeling was Priyanka had stolen the hearts of many.

FPJ Shorts
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names
Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes

Citizens On Wayanad By-Polls

Early this week many were contemplating the margin of her victory to five lakhs, on Wednesday morning people were discussing that it could be mind-boggling.

“We will not let her down as she is our future Prime Minister and the margin would be over six lakhs,” screamed a youth.

On the other side of the road near the Collectorate, a group of women were shouting slogans in support of Priyanka Gandhi.

“We will ensure Priyanka wins with a staggering margin, never seen or heard in our state,” said the women.

Read Also
'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar
article-image

On another part of the road was a group of men, who said the election is pointless as Priyanka will win hands down.

“At the 2024 April polls, just because it was the state BJP president who contested, the votes secured by him doubled from around 70,000 votes the NDA ally candidate got in 2019. This time none knows who the BJP candidate is, while the Left Democratic Front is Sathyan Mokeri, who in a way has been brought out from retirement. Just wait to see what Priyanka’s margin is going to be,” said the group of men.

“She is the iron lady of India, a tag which she has inherited from her grandmother and her presence is needed to strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi,” said Ashraf, a local Congress leader.

Both Priyanka and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi are staying at a resort, where Rahul Gandhi often used to stay when he used to visit his former constituency, which he retained in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, only to vacate it a few weeks later for Rae Bareli.

Read Also
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Controlling EC, CBI, ED; Claims...
article-image

As promised by Rahul Gandhi, he sent his sister who will be filing her nomination on Wednesday at the Wayanad Collectorate.

Rahul Gandhi Arrives In The City

Rahul Gandhi also arrived in the city on Wednesday and the entire Gandhi family will be present when Priyanka Gandhi files her nomination for the November 13 polls, which is going to be her debut election.

The entire brass of state Congress leaders are camping in Wayanad beside a galaxy of national leaders.

Barring Sonia Gandhi, all the others will take part in the roadshow.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Penalty For Stubble Burning Is Not Being Implemented,' Says SC As It Criticises Centre For Making...

'Penalty For Stubble Burning Is Not Being Implemented,' Says SC As It Criticises Centre For Making...

India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years

India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years

Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area;...

Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area;...

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM Releases First List Of 35 Candidates, CM Hemant Soren To...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM Releases First List Of 35 Candidates, CM Hemant Soren To...