 'A Very Cowardly & Unforgivable Crime,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi While Condemning Gagangir Terror Attack
He added that "this audacity of terrorists will never be able to break the order of construction in Jammu and Kashmir and the faith of the people. The whole country is united in this fight against terrorism."

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday condemned the recent terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of several people, including a doctor and migrant labourers.

He called the attack "a very cowardly and unforgivable crime." Gandhi expressed his "deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured." He added that "this audacity of terrorists will never be able to break the order of construction in Jammu and Kashmir and the faith of the people. The whole country is united in this fight against terrorism."

About The Gagangir Terror Attack

According to officials, at least two labourers were killed in a terror attack in the Gagangir area of Jammu and Kashmir Ganderbal district on Sunday evening. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the heinous attack on civilians in Gagangir, stating that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. "I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Gagangir. I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army, and Security forces," the Office of the LG J-K said on X on Sunday.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah On The Gagangir Terror Attack

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, calling it a "dastardly and cowardly" act against non-local labourers. "Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in the Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. Two have been killed, and two to three more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Abdullah wrote on X.

He further added that the number of casualties is not yet confirmed, as some of the injured have been referred to SKIMS, Srinagar. "The casualty figure from the Gagangeer attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. I pray that the injured make a full recovery, as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar," Abdullah said.

Area Cordoned Off

Following the incident, Inspector General of Kashmir Zone Police VK Birdi reached Gagangeer. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that the area has been cordoned off. "#Terror incident in Gagangeer, #Ganderbal. Area cordoned off by security forces. Further details shall follow," the police said in a post on X.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Condemns The Gagangir Terror Attack

Former Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the killings, calling them "an act against humanity." "I strongly condemn the killing of two non-local innocent labourers in the Gagangeer area in Ganderbal, Kashmir. This is the third killing in the last three days--an act against humanity. The enemies of peace must be dealt with firmly. My condolences to their families and prayers for the injured!" he wrote in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

