Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers |

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India. The phone comes with a massive 7,000mAh silicone carbon battery that claims to last for more than 2 days of use. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Redmi 15 5G price in India

The new Redmi 15 5G is priced in India at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in three colour options - Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple. The sale of the Redmi 15 5G will begin on August 28 at 12noon IST. The phone will go on sale on Mi.com, Amazon India, and Xiaomi retail outlets.

Redmi 15 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 15 5G runs on HyperOS 2 with Android 15 that promises two years of software updates and four years of security patches. The phone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate, 850 nits brightness, and 374ppi pixel density.

Redmi 15 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options. At the back, the Redmi 15 5G has a 50-megapixel AI dual camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. It comes with features like AI Sky, AI Erase, and Classic film filters.

There's a 7,000mAh battery on board with 33W charging support and 18W reverse charging support as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port. The Redmi 15 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.