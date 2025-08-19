Warning: Google AI Mode In Search May Lead You To Scammers

Google Search's new AI Mode |

Users seeking helpful customer service numbers via Google’s AI-powered search features, specifically 'AI Overviews' and 'AI Mode', are increasingly being targeted by scammers. These deceptive contacts appear in search results, often leading users to fraud instead of authentic support lines.

A striking case involved Alex Rivlin, a real estate professional who sought out Royal Caribbean’s support number. Trusting the number shown in an AI Summary, he mistakenly dialed and shared his credit card details, only to find out later that the number belonged to a scammer.

Scammers publish fake customer service numbers on numerous websites, forums, and review pages. Google's AI systems, which often aggregate data based on repeated sources, may mistakenly flag these deceptive entries as credible, amplifying the risk through AI-generated summaries.

A Reddit user reports that he nearly fell prey to scammers posing as a food delivery service’s support team. A 65-year-old also lost over $3,000 after calling a number Google’s AI provided for Swiggy call centre, a number that did not exist on the official Swiggy website.

Tips to stay safe:

Security experts recommend that users avoid relying on AI-generated helpline numbers. Instead, they should only use contact information from official company websites. Be especially wary of numbers appearing in the AI Overview feature in search results.