 ChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers

OpenAI has enabled UPI payments for all ChatGPT subscriptions, making it more convenient for users in India to access its advanced AI tools.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Go, its new subscription plan priced at Rs. 399 a month that packs in increased message limits, image generation and file uploads for users in India, a market ChatGPT counts as its second-largest and among the fastest growing.

The company also announced that all ChatGPT subscriptions can be paid through UPI, a move that will make it easier for users across India to access OpenAI's advanced AI tools.

Read Also
Use ChatGPT As Second Opinion, Not Primary Source: OpenAI Executive
article-image

"OpenAI is today introducing ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan designed to make advanced AI tools more accessible and affordable to users throughout India, as the adoption of OpenAI's tools grows rapidly across the country," according to a release.

ChatGPT Go offers users in India more access to popular features, including higher message limits, image generation, file uploads and memory, powered by GPT-5 with enhanced Indic language support.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

Compared to the free plan, ChatGPT Go would offer 10 times higher message limits, image generation, and file or image uploads with GPT-5. "ChatGPT Go is designed for people in India who want greater access to ChatGPT's advanced capabilities at a more affordable price," the release said.

The new plan is in addition to existing subscription tiers, including ChatGPT Plus (Rs 1,999 per month), which offers priority access, faster performance, and higher usage limits for heavy users.For professionals and enterprises who need the highest scale, customisation, and access to the most advanced models, OpenAI has ChatGPT Pro (at Rs 19,900 per month).

India is ChatGPT's second-largest and one of its fastest-growing markets, with millions of users, including students, professionals, developers, entrepreneurs and creators.Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said OpenAI has been inspired by how millions of people in India use ChatGPT daily for learning, work, creativity, and problem-solving.

Read Also
Apple Denies Elon Musk’s Allegations Of Favoritism To ChatGPT
article-image

Turley added, "With ChatGPT Go, we're excited to make these capabilities even more accessible and easier to pay for through UPI." India, currently OpenAI's second-largest market, could soon become its largest globally, CEO Sam Altman said earlier this month as the company rolled out its next-generation model, GPT-5.

Describing India as an 'incredibly fast-growing' market, Altman noted the remarkable pace at which Indian citizens and businesses are adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI)."

India is our second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become our largest market. It's incredibly fast-growing, but what users are doing with AI, what citizens of India are doing with AI, is really quite remarkable," Altman had said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ChatGPT Rolls Out India Pricing; UPI Payments Now Accepted

ChatGPT Rolls Out India Pricing; UPI Payments Now Accepted

Warning: Google AI Mode In Search May Lead You To Scammers

Warning: Google AI Mode In Search May Lead You To Scammers

Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers

Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And...

Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And...