Karnataka Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Rabies In Bengaluru Hospital Months After Stray Dog Bite | X/@thehawkeyex

Bengaluru: A four-year-old girl from Karnataka who was mauled by a stray dog in April has reportedly died of rabies at a Bengaluru hospital. The child, identified as Khadeera Banu, succumbed on Tuesday, August 19, while undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.



Child Attacked Inside Home in April



According to doctors, Khadeera Banu was first admitted to a local hospital after being attacked by a stray dog inside her house in Davangere. The dog bit her on the face and other parts of her body, leaving her critically injured. She was later shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment. Despite months of medical intervention, she died from rabies complications.

The case adds to recent instances of rabies deaths linked to stray dog bites, putting civic bodies under scrutiny. Earlier this month, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to control stray dog attacks.



Findings from an independent probe led by Dr Vamshikrishna, Superintendent of Police (Urban Division), revealed lapses such as the absence of observation homes for aggressive dogs.



Supreme Court Flags Stray Dog Menace



The death comes amid wider debate on managing stray dog populations across Indian cities. Last week, the Supreme Court ordered authorities in Delhi-NCR to relocate stray dogs from residential areas to shelters, citing the need for sterilisation, vaccination, and professional handling to prevent further rabies cases. The court also warned of strict action against organisations obstructing the process.



The order sparked protests from animal rights groups, many of whom challenged the move. Days later, another bench of the apex court questioned why some civic authorities had already begun picking up dogs before the order was made public. The matter remains reserved for judgment.