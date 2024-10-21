 J&K: One Heavily Armed Terrorist Neutralized In Baramulla Encounter, War-Like Stores Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: One Heavily Armed Terrorist Neutralized In Baramulla Encounter, War-Like Stores Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered; Visuals Surface

J&K: One Heavily Armed Terrorist Neutralized In Baramulla Encounter, War-Like Stores Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered; Visuals Surface

"The joint team neutralized one heavily armed terrorist and recovered 01xAK Rifle, 02xAK Magazines, 57xAK Rounds, 02xPistols, 03xPistol Magazines and other war-like stores from the site, "said the Indian Army's Chinar Corps in a statement.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image

Baramulla: A joint team neutralized one heavily armed terrorist and recovered arms and ammunition and other war-like stores from the encounter site in Baramulla district, the army said in a statement on Sunday.

"The joint team neutralized one heavily armed terrorist and recovered 01xAK Rifle, 02xAK Magazines, 57xAK Rounds, 02xPistols, 03xPistol Magazines and other war-like stores from the site, "said Chinar Corps in a statement.

Read Also
J&K Terror Attack: Doctor, 6 Labourers Killed By Terrorists In Ganderbal; 'Those Involved Will Not...
article-image

Ahead of this, Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched in the area.

"Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bid, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir Police along LOC in general area Uri, Baramulla. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire. Operation is in progress," the Chinar Corps said.

FPJ Shorts
'Sex Ek Vardaan Hai': Annu Kapoor Opens Up On His Viral Condom Ad, Says 'I Am Giving Lesson As Grandparent'
'Sex Ek Vardaan Hai': Annu Kapoor Opens Up On His Viral Condom Ad, Says 'I Am Giving Lesson As Grandparent'
Israeli Military Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Ex-Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker; Cash, Cologne & UN Food Packets Found
Israeli Military Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Ex-Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker; Cash, Cologne & UN Food Packets Found
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected At This Time, Check Where & How To Download; Direct Link Here
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected At This Time, Check Where & How To Download; Direct Link Here
Man Feeds Snake With Egg Bigger Than Its Head Using Bare Hand; Netizens React To Viral Video
Man Feeds Snake With Egg Bigger Than Its Head Using Bare Hand; Netizens React To Viral Video
Read Also
J&K LG Manoj Sinha Approves Resolution Urging Centre To Restore Statehood; Political Parties...
article-image

2 Labourers Killed In A Terror Attack In J&K's Gagangeer

Meanwhile, at least two labourers were killed in a terror attack in Gagangeer area of Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Ganderbal district on Sunday evening, officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it a "dastardly and cowardly" attack on non-local labourers.

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Omar wrote on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather Update For October 21: City To Experience Moderate Downpour With Thunderstorms &...

Bengaluru Weather Update For October 21: City To Experience Moderate Downpour With Thunderstorms &...

Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moments Of Explosion That Ripped Off CRPF School's Wall In...

Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moments Of Explosion That Ripped Off CRPF School's Wall In...

J&K: One Heavily Armed Terrorist Neutralized In Baramulla Encounter, War-Like Stores Of Arms &...

J&K: One Heavily Armed Terrorist Neutralized In Baramulla Encounter, War-Like Stores Of Arms &...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Retains Key Departments Of Home & Finance As Govt Allocates Portfolios

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Retains Key Departments Of Home & Finance As Govt Allocates Portfolios

J&K Terror Attack: Doctor, 6 Labourers Killed By Terrorists In Ganderbal; 'Those Involved Will Not...

J&K Terror Attack: Doctor, 6 Labourers Killed By Terrorists In Ganderbal; 'Those Involved Will Not...