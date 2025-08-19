Chennai Weather: Light Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Tamil Nadu; Check Details

Chennai Weather Forecast | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Chennai: The capital city is known as the Gateway to South India, and usually experiences hot and humid weather conditions during the summer and early monsoon months. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

The ongoing Southwest Monsoon is influencing numerous states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and more. On Tuesday, the capital city woke up at 05: 55 AM and the sun is likely to set at 6: 35 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 84 per cent.

Today's weather

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has predicted light rainfall in districts, including Western Ghats, Puducherry, Karaikal, Nilgiris, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Theni, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, until the weekend. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day. According to the IMD, Tamil Nadu is all set to witness heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for numerous districts till August 20, 2025. Heavy rainfall is likely to persist in isolated regions of Tamil Nadu.

Weather tips

If you're planning to go outdoors, it's advisable to stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing. Keeping an umbrella handy could help in case of sudden rain spells. It's also a good idea to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours when the heat and humidity are at their highest.

A low-pressure system has formed

The IMD reports that a low-pressure system has developed over the central-west and nearby northwest Bay of Bengal, near the northern Andhra-South Odisha coastlines. It is forecasted to shift west-northwestward and strengthen into a low-pressure system, probably traversing the south Odisha-north Andhra coasts in the coming days.