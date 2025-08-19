 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka; IMD Issues Red Alert
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka; IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions, including Karnataka, on Tuesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 19 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Report | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience moderate rainfall on August 19, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 06 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 19 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 44 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote,

"Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rainfall, with very heavy rainfall at isolated places, with very heavy rainfall at isolated places today, with strong winds across the state today and tomorrow in coastal and Malnad districts and North Interior districts."

A red alert has been issued in these regions

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall is likely to be accompanied by strong surface winds, thunderstorms, and lightning. The weather department has predicted a red alert in coastal regions and North Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in South Interior Karnataka and the rainfall is likely to be accompanied by strong surface winds.

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 per cent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

