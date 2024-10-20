'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & JDU Leader Khalid Anwar (R) | File Pic & ANI

Patna: Janata Dal-United leader Dr Khalid Anwar slammed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that Bharatiya Janata Party undermines the history of Advisasis, and said that the Congress leader only carries the Constitution but doesn't follow it.

Speaking to ANI, Anwar said "Rahul Gandhi always carries the Constitution but does not follow it. This nation is run on the BR Ambedkar's Constitution and Rahul Gandhi should not find an opportunity here. BJP is the first nation who made a tribal woman the President of the nation. Rahul Gandhi will not get the support of the tribal people, Congress has always humiliated the tribals and the poor."

This comes after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for for using the term 'Vanvasis' and accused them of trying to rewrite the history of Adivasi community.

About Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Comments

Rahul Gandhi's comments came during his address at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Ranchi, ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand elections on Saturday. The Lok Sabha Lop further asserted that the Congress party, if in power, would abolish the 50 percent reservation cap and conduct a caste census.

Further, Anwar also spoke on RJD's 'displeasure' over the seat sharing in Jharkhand assembly elections and said that it is Tejashwi Yadav's decision on whether he wants to save his party, family or the state.

"RJD is now just a party which roams behind Congress and today if they had to talk about their respect, they would not be speaking all this. It is now the leader Tejashwi Yadav's decision on whether he wants to save his party, family or Jharkhand. Although I am sure he will save his family and stay with the JMM-Congress alliance," he said.

About The Announcement Made By Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

On October 19, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that INDIA bloc will contest the Jharkhand Assembly polls together and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress will contest 70 of 81 seats in the state assembly.

Soren said the remaining seats will be contested by other parties of INDIA alliance and talks are underway with RJD and Left parties.

The Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

In a major boost to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, former BJP MLA from Jamua in Jharkhand, Kedar Hajra and former vice president of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and ex-MLA from Chandankyari Umakant Rajak joined the JMM.

Hemant Soren welcomed both the leaders into the JMM party.The nomination process has started for the first phase of Jharkhand polls.