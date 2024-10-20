 'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar

'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar

This comes after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for for using the term 'Vanvasis' and accused them of trying to rewrite the history of Adivasi community. Rahul Gandhi's comments came during his address at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Ranchi, ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand elections on Saturday.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & JDU Leader Khalid Anwar (R) | File Pic & ANI

Patna: Janata Dal-United leader Dr Khalid Anwar slammed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that Bharatiya Janata Party undermines the history of Advisasis, and said that the Congress leader only carries the Constitution but doesn't follow it.

Speaking to ANI, Anwar said "Rahul Gandhi always carries the Constitution but does not follow it. This nation is run on the BR Ambedkar's Constitution and Rahul Gandhi should not find an opportunity here. BJP is the first nation who made a tribal woman the President of the nation. Rahul Gandhi will not get the support of the tribal people, Congress has always humiliated the tribals and the poor."

This comes after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for for using the term 'Vanvasis' and accused them of trying to rewrite the history of Adivasi community.

About Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Comments

FPJ Shorts
'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar
'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar
Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For By-Polls On 4 Assembly Seats Of Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For By-Polls On 4 Assembly Seats Of Punjab
Aditya Roy Kapur Shares 3 Qualities He Finds Desirable In Women After Breakup With Ananya Panday: 'Being Passionate About...'
Aditya Roy Kapur Shares 3 Qualities He Finds Desirable In Women After Breakup With Ananya Panday: 'Being Passionate About...'
Swati Maliwal: Kejriwal Lived Lavishly With Accessories Worth Crores When Poor Residents In Delhi Lived In Huts
Swati Maliwal: Kejriwal Lived Lavishly With Accessories Worth Crores When Poor Residents In Delhi Lived In Huts

Rahul Gandhi's comments came during his address at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Ranchi, ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand elections on Saturday. The Lok Sabha Lop further asserted that the Congress party, if in power, would abolish the 50 percent reservation cap and conduct a caste census.

Further, Anwar also spoke on RJD's 'displeasure' over the seat sharing in Jharkhand assembly elections and said that it is Tejashwi Yadav's decision on whether he wants to save his party, family or the state.

Read Also
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Controlling EC, CBI, ED; Claims...
article-image

"RJD is now just a party which roams behind Congress and today if they had to talk about their respect, they would not be speaking all this. It is now the leader Tejashwi Yadav's decision on whether he wants to save his party, family or Jharkhand. Although I am sure he will save his family and stay with the JMM-Congress alliance," he said.

About The Announcement Made By Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

On October 19, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that INDIA bloc will contest the Jharkhand Assembly polls together and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress will contest 70 of 81 seats in the state assembly.

Read Also
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, State President Babulal...
article-image

Soren said the remaining seats will be contested by other parties of INDIA alliance and talks are underway with RJD and Left parties.

The Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

In a major boost to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, former BJP MLA from Jamua in Jharkhand, Kedar Hajra and former vice president of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and ex-MLA from Chandankyari Umakant Rajak joined the JMM.

Hemant Soren welcomed both the leaders into the JMM party.The nomination process has started for the first phase of Jharkhand polls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar

'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar

Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For By-Polls On 4 Assembly Seats Of Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For By-Polls On 4 Assembly Seats Of Punjab

Swati Maliwal: Kejriwal Lived Lavishly With Accessories Worth Crores When Poor Residents In Delhi...

Swati Maliwal: Kejriwal Lived Lavishly With Accessories Worth Crores When Poor Residents In Delhi...

Centre's Job To Maintain Law And Order: Delhi CM Atishi Blames BJP Over On Blast Outside CRPF School...

Centre's Job To Maintain Law And Order: Delhi CM Atishi Blames BJP Over On Blast Outside CRPF School...

Tripura: 2 Minor Girls Drown To Death While Bathing In Pond In Kalidas Para

Tripura: 2 Minor Girls Drown To Death While Bathing In Pond In Kalidas Para