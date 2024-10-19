 Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, State President Babulal Marandi To Contest From Dhanwar, Champai Soren From Saraikella
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, State President Babulal Marandi To Contest From Dhanwar, Champai Soren From Saraikella

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, State President Babulal Marandi To Contest From Dhanwar, Champai Soren From Saraikella

The list has 66 names. Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has been nominated by BJP as its candidate from Jamtara.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
BJP State President Babulal Marandi and Champai Soren | X

Days after the schedule for Jharkhand assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission, the BJP on Saturday (October 19) released the first list of 66 candidates. Voting in Jharkhand will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes is on November 23.

Talking of BJP's first list of candidates for Jharkhand assembly polls, party's state president Babulal Marandi will contest from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara and former CM Champai Soren will contest from Saraikella.

Besides, Geeta Balmuchu has been fielded from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur and Meera Munda from Potka.

The party also named Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as its candidate from Jamtara.

FPJ Shorts
Singham Re-Release: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Meet Fans At Mumbai Theatre (VIDEO)
Singham Re-Release: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Meet Fans At Mumbai Theatre (VIDEO)
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Controlling EC, CBI, ED; Claims Constitution Is 'Under Attack' (VIDEO)
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Controlling EC, CBI, ED; Claims Constitution Is 'Under Attack' (VIDEO)
Northward Shift In Summer Winds Worsening Heatwaves In North-Central India, IIT Bombay Study Reveals
Northward Shift In Summer Winds Worsening Heatwaves In North-Central India, IIT Bombay Study Reveals
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: AIMIM Open For Talks On Poll Tie-Up With MVA, Says Asaduddin Owaisi
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: AIMIM Open For Talks On Poll Tie-Up With MVA, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

The list also has the names of Geeta Koda and former Union minister Sudarshan Bhagat.

The BJP is contesting on 68 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, leaving the rest for its allies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Controlling EC, CBI, ED; Claims...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Controlling EC, CBI, ED; Claims...

Northward Shift In Summer Winds Worsening Heatwaves In North-Central India, IIT Bombay Study Reveals

Northward Shift In Summer Winds Worsening Heatwaves In North-Central India, IIT Bombay Study Reveals

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, State President Babulal...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, State President Babulal...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...