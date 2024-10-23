 Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad In Presence Of Mother Sonia & Brother Rahul Gandhi; Video
Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by prominent figures from the party, including her mother Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, her brother Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders like KC Venugopal.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi officially entered the electoral arena by filing her nomination at Kalpetta Municipality for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election in Kerala on Wednesday, marking her political debut. She was accompanied by prominent figures from the party, including her mother Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, her brother Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders like KC Venugopal.

Massive Roadshow Before Filing Nomination

Before filing her nomination papers, Priyanka Gandhi led a roadshow in Kalpetta, Wayanad, where she received enthusiastic support from party workers and locals. Rahul Gandhi, the current Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also joined his sister at the event, with the duo waving and greeting supporters along the way.

The event saw a massive turnout, symbolizing strong backing for Priyanka’s debut campaign. Telangana Chief Minister K Revanth Reddy, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior Congress leaders were present at the rally.

The Wayanad seat was previously held by Rahul Gandhi, who opted to retain his Rae Bareli seat, making the by-poll necessary. In her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi aims to secure the seat for the Congress, facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Navya Haridas and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri.

During her visit to Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi also made time for personal interactions, visiting local families and meeting with an ex-serviceman, further strengthening her connection with the constituency. Her arrival, along with Sonia Gandhi, was met with a warm welcome from Congress workers in Sulthan Bathery.

Priyanka Gandhi is a seasoned strategist for the Congress, having long managed the family strongholds of Amethi and Rae Bareli. A win in Wayanad would make her the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.

The by-election is scheduled for November 13, and Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign is already gaining momentum. Rahul Gandhi has expressed confidence in her victory, stating that both Rae Bareli and Wayanad would have a Gandhi representing them in Parliament.

