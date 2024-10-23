 Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi To File Nomination For Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Poll Today
Priyanka Gandhi will file the nomination papers in the presence of her mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and a host of other leaders.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Image of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's arrival in kerala | X @ Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll in Kerala on Wednesday, marking her electoral debut.

Priyanka Gandhi will file the nomination papers in the presence of her mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and a host of other leaders.

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Visits Home Of Ex-Serviceman

Priyanka Gandhi visited a local family in the constituency and the home of an ex-serviceman after reaching Kerala along with Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. The duo were welcomed by party workers upon their arrival in Sulthan Bathery.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency.

Events Scheduled

Ahead of her nomination, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to hold a roadshow at 11:00 am from Kalpetta Bus Stand. She will then file her nomination papers to the district collector's office at Kalpetta. According to the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting at 11: 45 am at Gudalai, opposite, KWA Office, Kalpetta.

Gandhi is up against Navya Haridas, a candidate fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Left Democratic Front's (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Haridas is a two-time Kozhikode Corporation councillor.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Expresses Confidence In Priyanka Gandhi Winning From Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi had said both Rae Bareli and Wayanad would get two MPs and had also expressed confidence in Priyanka Gandhi winning from Wayanad.

If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament. Priyanka Gandhi was responsible for taking care of the Gandhi family's stronghold in Amethi and Rae Bareli before entering active politics, where she emerged as an important strategist for her party.

The by-poll in the Wayanad is scheduled to be held on November 13.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

