 Bhupesh Baghel To Attend Priyanka Gandhi’s Nomination In Wayanad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBhupesh Baghel To Attend Priyanka Gandhi’s Nomination In Wayanad

Bhupesh Baghel To Attend Priyanka Gandhi’s Nomination In Wayanad

He wants to show still enjoys good support from Gandhi family

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 09:43 PM IST
article-image

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, will participate in the nomination filing rally of  Congress National General Secretary and Wayanad Lok Sabha candidate Priyanka Gandhi. He will arrive in Wayanad tomorrow night at 11 PM. Priyanka is set to file her nomination on October 23, during which Rahul Gandhi will also be present.Following the nomination, Priyanka will conduct a roadshow.

Read Also
Masulpani Panchayat, Kanker To Receive National Water Award Today In Raipur
article-image

As per information available, it is Priyanka Gandhi's first election in Wayanad and to make a successful election campaign from the beginning on the day of her nomination, a large public rally and roadshow are planned. Baghel who emerged as strong OBC leader in Chhattisgarh and staunch supporter of Priyanka Gandhi will remain present in the rally as well as during the nomination filing.

Despite the Congress lost Chhattisgarh in last assembly elections due to unsettled controversy and infighting, including dissent over the two-and-a-half-year term of Chief Ministers in Delhi, in which Priyanka stepped in as a crisis manager, ultimately led to Baghel serving as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for five years. 

Read Also
Chhattisgarh Police’s Bravery Recognised With ‘President’s Colour’ Award
article-image

Now, at this crucial juncture Baghel planned to register his presence so that his political rivals get a befitting reply, A Sharma, political analyst said.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Building Collapses After Gas Cylinder Blast In UP's Bulandshahr; Rescue Operation Underway
VIDEO: Building Collapses After Gas Cylinder Blast In UP's Bulandshahr; Rescue Operation Underway
Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead India A To Face Australia A As BCCI Name Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead India A To Face Australia A As BCCI Name Squad
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’
'Universe Boss And Our Very Own Gabbar': Chris Gayle Performs Bhangra With Mohammad Kaif & Shikhar Dhawan; Video
'Universe Boss And Our Very Own Gabbar': Chris Gayle Performs Bhangra With Mohammad Kaif & Shikhar Dhawan; Video

Moreover, here in Wayanad, Priyanka is going to fight the by-election on the seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi won from both Wayanad and his family's traditional seat in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, ultimately choosing Raebareli and leaving Wayanad.

On October 15, the Election Commission announced by-elections for 47 assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats across 13 states, including the Wayanad seat in Kerala and the Nanded seat in Maharashtra. By-elections are also scheduled for two assembly seats in Kerala, and the party has already announced candidates for both seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Building Collapses After Gas Cylinder Blast In UP's Bulandshahr; Rescue Operation Underway

VIDEO: Building Collapses After Gas Cylinder Blast In UP's Bulandshahr; Rescue Operation Underway

Bhupesh Baghel To Attend Priyanka Gandhi’s Nomination In Wayanad

Bhupesh Baghel To Attend Priyanka Gandhi’s Nomination In Wayanad

Masulpani Panchayat, Kanker To Receive National Water Award Today In Raipur

Masulpani Panchayat, Kanker To Receive National Water Award Today In Raipur

Chhattisgarh Police’s Bravery Recognised With ‘President’s Colour’ Award

Chhattisgarh Police’s Bravery Recognised With ‘President’s Colour’ Award

BJP Achieves 50 Lakh Membership Milestone In Chhattisgarh

BJP Achieves 50 Lakh Membership Milestone In Chhattisgarh