Bhupesh Baghel To Attend Priyanka Gandhi’s Nomination In Wayanad

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, will participate in the nomination filing rally of Congress National General Secretary and Wayanad Lok Sabha candidate Priyanka Gandhi. He will arrive in Wayanad tomorrow night at 11 PM. Priyanka is set to file her nomination on October 23, during which Rahul Gandhi will also be present.Following the nomination, Priyanka will conduct a roadshow.

As per information available, it is Priyanka Gandhi's first election in Wayanad and to make a successful election campaign from the beginning on the day of her nomination, a large public rally and roadshow are planned. Baghel who emerged as strong OBC leader in Chhattisgarh and staunch supporter of Priyanka Gandhi will remain present in the rally as well as during the nomination filing.

Despite the Congress lost Chhattisgarh in last assembly elections due to unsettled controversy and infighting, including dissent over the two-and-a-half-year term of Chief Ministers in Delhi, in which Priyanka stepped in as a crisis manager, ultimately led to Baghel serving as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for five years.

Now, at this crucial juncture Baghel planned to register his presence so that his political rivals get a befitting reply, A Sharma, political analyst said.

Moreover, here in Wayanad, Priyanka is going to fight the by-election on the seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi won from both Wayanad and his family's traditional seat in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, ultimately choosing Raebareli and leaving Wayanad.

On October 15, the Election Commission announced by-elections for 47 assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats across 13 states, including the Wayanad seat in Kerala and the Nanded seat in Maharashtra. By-elections are also scheduled for two assembly seats in Kerala, and the party has already announced candidates for both seats.