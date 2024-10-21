Masulpani Panchayat, Kanker To Receive National Water Award Today In Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Masulpani Gram Panchayat in Kanker district has achieved national recognition for its remarkable water conservation initiatives and will be honoured with the prestigious National Water Award.

The Panchayat secured second place in the ‘Best Panchayat’ category and will be awarded by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on October 22nd at 11:00 AM.

The winners of the 5th National Water Awards were announced by Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil at Shramik Shakti Bhavan, New Delhi. A total of 38 winners across nine categories, including Masulpani Panchayat, have been recognized for their contributions to water conservation.

Masulpani, located 5 km from Kanker district headquarters, comprises five revenue villages covering an area of 1,429 hectares, with 90 percent of its population belonging to Scheduled Tribes. In 2023, the Panchayat implemented a comprehensive water conservation plan, developing 161 water structures, including 99 farm ponds, 39 brushwood structures, one community pond desilting project, two wells, two underground dams, and three gabions. These efforts have significantly boosted groundwater recharge and enabled farmers to rely more on surface water for irrigation.

The innovative work of Masulpani Gram Panchayat has positioned it as a national leader in sustainable water management, highlighting the Panchayat's commitment to environmental stewardship and community welfare.