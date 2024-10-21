 BJP Achieves 50 Lakh Membership Milestone In Chhattisgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Achieves 50 Lakh Membership Milestone In Chhattisgarh

BJP Achieves 50 Lakh Membership Milestone In Chhattisgarh

Launched on September 3, the BJP’s organization Mahaparva membership campaign has seen impressive results.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Bharatiya Janata Party | Representative Image

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reached a significant milestone in Chhattisgarh, surpassing 50 lakh members as part of its ongoing membership drive.

Read Also
ITBP Jawan Amar Pawar Killed in Naxalite IED Blast in Chhattisgarh; Mourning Spreads in Satara
article-image

This achievement was announced during a recent Central Committee meeting aimed at reviewing the progress of the party's membership campaign. Anurag Singhdev, the state coordinator of the membership initiative and state spokesperson, highlighted the efforts of BJP workers in engaging remote communities, including the Pahari Korva tribe, to expand the party's membership base.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, featured key figures such as National President JP Nadda and National Organization General Secretary B.L. Santosh, along with other prominent party leaders. Singhdev expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, State BJP President Kiran Singh Dev, and all party officials and workers for their roles in achieving this landmark.

Read Also
Mahadev Betting App Case: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Suspended Chhattisgarh Police...
article-image

Launched on September 3, the BJP’s organization Mahaparva membership campaign has seen impressive results. By October 19, the party recorded a total of 50,09,658 members, with Singhdev noting the public's enthusiasm as a reflection of the state's effective governance and welfare policies.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Sharma Joins Ravi-Sargun’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’
'Universe Boss And Our Very Own Gabbar': Chris Gayle Performs Bhangra With Mohammad Kaif & Shikhar Dhawan; Video
'Universe Boss And Our Very Own Gabbar': Chris Gayle Performs Bhangra With Mohammad Kaif & Shikhar Dhawan; Video
VIDEO: TSPSC Group-1 Exam Candidate Jumps Over Wall To Reach Centre After Entry Denied For Being One Minute Late; Taken Into Custody
VIDEO: TSPSC Group-1 Exam Candidate Jumps Over Wall To Reach Centre After Entry Denied For Being One Minute Late; Taken Into Custody
Rajasthan By-Polls 2024: BJP Faces Rebellion As Rejected Candidates Announce Independent Campaigns
Rajasthan By-Polls 2024: BJP Faces Rebellion As Rejected Candidates Announce Independent Campaigns

The membership campaign coincided with various festivals, extending its duration. Despite this, the achievement is hailed as historic, with 34,09,158 members registering through forms, 6.40 lakh via missed calls, and a total of 40,49,158 online members. Additionally, 9,60,500 members were registered offline, with data entry still in progress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhupesh Baghel To Attend Priyanka Gandhi’s Nomination In Wayanad

Bhupesh Baghel To Attend Priyanka Gandhi’s Nomination In Wayanad

Masulpani Panchayat, Kanker To Receive National Water Award Today In Raipur

Masulpani Panchayat, Kanker To Receive National Water Award Today In Raipur

Chhattisgarh Police’s Bravery Recognised With ‘President’s Colour’ Award

Chhattisgarh Police’s Bravery Recognised With ‘President’s Colour’ Award

BJP Achieves 50 Lakh Membership Milestone In Chhattisgarh

BJP Achieves 50 Lakh Membership Milestone In Chhattisgarh

Bahraich Violence: Nupur Sharma Apologises Over Her Remarks On Ram Gopal Mishra's Killing, Says...

Bahraich Violence: Nupur Sharma Apologises Over Her Remarks On Ram Gopal Mishra's Killing, Says...