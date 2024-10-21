BJP Achieves 50 Lakh Membership Milestone In Chhattisgarh

Bharatiya Janata Party | Representative Image

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reached a significant milestone in Chhattisgarh, surpassing 50 lakh members as part of its ongoing membership drive.

This achievement was announced during a recent Central Committee meeting aimed at reviewing the progress of the party's membership campaign. Anurag Singhdev, the state coordinator of the membership initiative and state spokesperson, highlighted the efforts of BJP workers in engaging remote communities, including the Pahari Korva tribe, to expand the party's membership base.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, featured key figures such as National President JP Nadda and National Organization General Secretary B.L. Santosh, along with other prominent party leaders. Singhdev expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, State BJP President Kiran Singh Dev, and all party officials and workers for their roles in achieving this landmark.

Launched on September 3, the BJP’s organization Mahaparva membership campaign has seen impressive results. By October 19, the party recorded a total of 50,09,658 members, with Singhdev noting the public's enthusiasm as a reflection of the state's effective governance and welfare policies.

The membership campaign coincided with various festivals, extending its duration. Despite this, the achievement is hailed as historic, with 34,09,158 members registering through forms, 6.40 lakh via missed calls, and a total of 40,49,158 online members. Additionally, 9,60,500 members were registered offline, with data entry still in progress.