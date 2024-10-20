ITBP Jawan Amar Pawar Killed in Naxalite IED Blast in Chhattisgarh; Mourning Spreads in Satara |

One jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from Satara was killed, along with another from Andhra Pradesh, while two policemen were injured on Saturday when Naxalites carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police reported.

The deceased have been identified as Amar Pawar (36) from Satara in Maharashtra and K. Rajesh (36) from Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh, both of whom belonged to ITBP's 53rd battalion.

Amar Pawar, a resident of Bawda in Khandala taluka, was on duty at the Narayanpur camp when a landmine planted by Naxalites exploded, injuring four jawans. Among them, Amar was seriously injured. Upon receiving the information, the seriously injured jawans were airlifted from Kasturmeta camp to Raipur for treatment. Unfortunately, Amar Pawar was declared dead during the treatment. This news prompted widespread mourning throughout Khandala taluka, Bawda village, and neighboring areas.

The incident occurred around noon in the Kodliyar forest in the Abujhmaad area while joint teams of security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal operation, as confirmed by Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj.

Amar Pawar completed his primary education in Bawda and was well-known and respected in his community. He joined the ITBP in 2010 and was loved for his active participation in public events. He is survived by his parents, wife, seven-year-old son, brother, and brother-in-law.

The mortal remains of martyred jawan Amar Pawar reached Bawda on Sunday, October 20.

Personnel from the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF), and the state police's District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, and District Force were involved in the operation launched from the Orchha, Irakbhatti, and Mohandi areas.

The blast occurred as patrolling teams were returning from the operation. Four security personnel suffered injuries in the attack. According to officials, two ITBP personnel succumbed to their injuries during evacuation, while two wounded policemen were hospitalized and are reported to be out of danger.