Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Trouble Reaches Pune; Asks City's Famous Jeweler For Crores Of Rupees In Extortion Mail

(File photo) Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

A well-known jeweller from Pune received a threat email, with the sender claiming to be a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and demanding "crores of rupees", an official said on Saturday.

The Pune police have started a technical analysis of the email that was sent two days ago, the official said.

"An email demanding crores of rupees was received by a renowned jeweller in Pune. The anonymous email was sent using the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," said a senior police official.

The claims and technical details concerning the email are being investigated, the official said.

"The sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We are also ascertaining whether a fraudster sent it," the official added.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had earlier threatened to kill actor Salman Khan. Some of those arrested in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique have also alleged links with the gang.