 Maharashtra: Model Code Of Conduct For Municipal Corporation Elections Likely From December 20–22, Says Minister Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra: Model Code Of Conduct For Municipal Corporation Elections Likely From December 20–22, Says Minister Chandrakant Patil

In view of the upcoming municipal corporation elections, Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil held a meeting with office bearers from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pimple Saudagar on Thursday

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil was in Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Thursday. Interacting with reporters, Patil said that the Model Code of Conduct for Municipal Corporation Elections will be imposed from December 20th to the 22nd. He said the process of shortlisting incoming candidates is ongoing within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the state.

In view of the upcoming municipal corporation elections, Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil held a meeting with office bearers from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pimple Saudagar on Thursday. Those present included BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad City President Shatrughna Kate, Municipal Corporation Election Chief and Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, MLCs Uma Khapre and Amit Gorkhe, BJP State Secretary Rajesh Pandey, former MP Amar Sable, former MLA Ashwini Jagtap, Pimpri-Chinchwad City General Secretary Vikas Dholas, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Youth President Dinesh Yadav.

Speaking about the potential dates of the municipal corporation elections, Patil said, “Discussions were held regarding application and candidacy finalisation today in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Code of Conduct for the Municipal Corporation election will be imposed on December 20th or 22nd. From now on, candidacy applications will be given to anyone who asks for them. Applications will be accepted for the next four days. There should be no shakti pradarshan (show of strength) while submitting applications. The aspirant must come to the party office themselves and submit the application."

‘This Time Locals Will Decide’

Chandrakant Patil further added that these applications will be scrutinised and sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra State President Ravindra Chavan. A survey will be conducted for each applicant through a private agency. Based on the survey, candidates whose names are ahead will be ranked. The final decision on candidacy will not be based entirely on the survey but will use it as a basis.

“The opinions of local office bearers regarding who is likely to win will also be considered. The survey results and the office bearers' opinions align in 90 out of 100 cases. If the local office bearers agree on 90% of the names, the state leadership will not interfere, and the final approval will be given by the State Committee. Candidates will be announced as soon as they are finalised,” said Patil.

Minister Chandrakant Patil also stated that in the Municipal Council elections, an alliance was formed in 70% of the places, but not in 30%. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, which affect the country and the state, require an alliance, forcing local leadership to constantly compromise. Therefore, local workers must be given freedom in local body elections. He added that, in their experience, the workers do not misuse this freedom.

Patil said the party will attempt to contest the Municipal Corporation elections as part of an alliance. However, he conveyed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's instructions that if an alliance is not formed, friendly parties should not be criticised.

Meanwhile, for the aspirants within Pimpri-Chinchwad city, BJP city Chief Shatrughna Kate said, "The aspirants should submit applications at the party office in Morwadi. Only the aspirant should come to submit the form. Complete information must be provided along with the application. Applications will be accepted until Tuesday."

