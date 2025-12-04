 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure All Welfare Benefits Reach Divyangs, Says Maharashtra OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State OBC Welfare, Dairy Development and Non-Conventional Energy Minister Atul Save on Wednesday said the administration must ensure that every government welfare benefit reaches Divyangas so they can be brought into the mainstream. The government has launched several schemes for the Divyangs (persons with disabilities). The administration should see that all the benefits reach the Divyang so that they can be brought into the mainstream,” he said.

He was speaking at a function organised by the Zilla Parishad’s Social Welfare Department at Tapadia Natyamandir, Nirala Bazar, to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The persons with disabilities and people working in the field of welfare of Divyangas were felicitated on the occasion. ZP CEO Ankit, Social Welfare Department Regional Deputy Commissioner Deepak Kharat, district Divyang Empowerment Officer Babasaheb Arwat and other dignitaries were present.

