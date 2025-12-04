Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure All Welfare Benefits Reach Divyangs, Says Maharashtra OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State OBC Welfare, Dairy Development and Non-Conventional Energy Minister Atul Save on Wednesday said the administration must ensure that every government welfare benefit reaches Divyangas so they can be brought into the mainstream. The government has launched several schemes for the Divyangs (persons with disabilities). The administration should see that all the benefits reach the Divyang so that they can be brought into the mainstream,” he said.

He was speaking at a function organised by the Zilla Parishad’s Social Welfare Department at Tapadia Natyamandir, Nirala Bazar, to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The persons with disabilities and people working in the field of welfare of Divyangas were felicitated on the occasion. ZP CEO Ankit, Social Welfare Department Regional Deputy Commissioner Deepak Kharat, district Divyang Empowerment Officer Babasaheb Arwat and other dignitaries were present.

Officers informed the audience about the work of the Divyang Kalyan department, government schemes, departmental policies, laws and rules, among other initiatives. People working in the field of Divyang welfare, sportspersons with disabilities, and others were also felicitated.

The programme was organised by the district Divyang empowerment office with support from the special schools’ headmasters and employees. Kailas Nikam conducted the proceedings while Yamini Kale proposed a vote of thanks.