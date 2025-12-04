Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tops With 62,318 Voters In Newly Declared Graduates’ Roll | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As per the directives of the Election Commission, the draft voters’ list for the Aurangabad graduates’ constituency based on Nov 1, 2025, was declared on Wednesday.

The list was declared by Divisional Commissioner and 05-Aurangabad Division Graduates’ Constituency Registration Officer Jitendra Papalkar. Additional Commissioner Manjusha Miskar and representatives of various political parties were present.

The total voters in the eight districts of the Aurangabad graduates’ constituency are 2,40,549. These included 62,318 voters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, comprising 46,406 male, 15,908 female, and four transgender voters. In Jalna, there are 28,922 voters, including 23,648 males, 5,272 females, and two transgender voters. In Parbhani, there are 20,700 voters, including 16,635 males, 4,064 females, and one transgender voter.

In Hingoli district, there are 8,004 voters, including 6,476 males and 1,528 females. In Nanded district, the total is 30,135 voters, including 23,867 males, 6,264 females, and four transgender voters. In Latur, there are 22,487 voters, including 17,492 males, 4,993 females, and two transgender voters. In Dharashiv, there are 20,809 voters, including 16,762 males and 4,047 females. In Beed, there are 47,174 voters, including 34,485 males, 9,687 females, and two transgender voters.

The total number of male voters across all eight districts is 1,88,771, while there are 51,763 female voters and 15 transgender voters, taking the total to 2,40,549.

The last date for filing claims and objections to the draft voters’ list is December 18. Claims and objections will be resolved before Jan 5, 2026, and the final voters’ list will be declared on Jan 12, 2026.