Chhattisgarh Police’s Bravery Recognised With ‘President’s Colour’ Award

Raipur/Bastar (Madhya Pradesh): Chhattisgarh Police has achieved a historic milestone by receiving approval to receive the prestigious ‘President’s Colour’ award. The honour is bestowed upon select police units across the country and symbolizes 25 years of exemplary service and dedication to the nation.

The Chhattisgarh Police earned the accolade through their courageous and steadfast efforts in combating Naxalism, reflecting their commitment to exceptional service.

With the recognition, police personnel will wear a replica of the award flag as an insignia on their uniforms, symbolizing their valour and service. The ‘President’s Colour’ award is the highest recognition for any police or military force, representing national appreciation for the loyalty, dedication, and diligence exhibited by the Chhattisgarh Police.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated, “This honour is a testament to the courage, discipline, and patriotism of the Chhattisgarh Police. Our officers have achieved significant success against Naxalites, even under challenging circumstances, playing a vital role in maintaining law and order. This flag will further boost the morale of our police force and motivate them to protect and serve the state.”

He further congratulated the police force, stating, “This honour is not merely a flag; it is a tribute to the brave personnel who have dedicated themselves to maintaining peace and security in the state, often at great personal risk. This historic achievement is also a proud moment for the people of Chhattisgarh, who hold deep respect for the service and dedication of their police force.”