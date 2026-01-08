 Grieving Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Pledges 75% Earnings To Fulfil Dead Son Agnivesh's Wish
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal announced the death of his son Agnivesh (49) in an emotional post on X, calling it the “darkest day” of his life. Agnivesh died of cardiac arrest in New York while recovering from injuries sustained in a skiing accident. Remembering his son’s wish, Agarwal pledged to donate over 75% of his earnings to social causes.

Vinay Mishra
Updated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image

Billionaire industrialist and Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, who is grieving the death of his son Agnivesh (49), has pledged to donate more than 75% of his earnings to fulfil his late son’s wish.

The septuagenarian businessman announced his son’s demise in an emotional post on X, writing, “Today is the darkest day of my life.”

According to Agarwal, Agnivesh was recovering well at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital after sustaining injuries in a skiing accident in the US. The family believed the worst was over when a sudden cardiac arrest took him away.

Expressing his grief, Agarwal wrote, “No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend.”

Born on June 3, 1976, in Patna, Agnivesh founded Fujairah Gold, one of the leading companies in the metals business, and served as the Chairman of Hindustan Zinc.

Remembering his son, Agarwal wrote, “Agnivesh was many things, a sportsman, a musician, a leader. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, went on to set up one of the finest companies, Fujairah Gold, became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike. Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human.”

article-image

“To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world,” he added.

Reaffirming his commitment to social causes, Agarwal said, “We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life.”

