 VIDEO: Punjab Police Arrests Suspected Drug Peddler In Dramatic Bollywood-Style Chase For 30 Minutes In Moga's Bagha Purana Town
Punjab Police arrested a suspected drug peddler after a dramatic Bollywood-movie style chase for about 30 minutes in Bhagha Purana town.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Punjab Police Arrests Suspected Drug Peddler In Dramatic Bollywood-Style Chase For 30 Minutes In Moga's Bagha Purana Town (Screengrab) | YouTube/Punjab News

Moga: Punjab Police on Monday arrested a suspected drug peddler after a dramatic Bollywood-movie style chase in Moga district’s Bagha Purana town. A video of the dramatic chase also surfaced online. According to reports, the police received an intelligence input about drugs in the white-coloured i-20 car.

As the police started chasing the car, the driver accelerated the vehicle. Soon, the suspected drug peddler drove the car into a narrow lane, reported News18 Punjabi. However, when there was no way to move ahead, the suspect reversed the car, hitting an activa on the way. As cops tried to nab him, he turned the car into another lane.

Video Of The Incident:

As the driver could not accelerate the white-coloured i-20 in the narrow lane, the police personnel managed to nab him after around 30 minutes of the dramatic chase. The entire incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area.

The police have not yet issued any official statement in this regard. The identity of the arrested person is also not known.

Notably, the Punjab government has launched the "War Against Drugs" campaign to make the state drug free. On Monday, the Mog Police said that it is registering cases against drug peddlers on a daily basis under this campaign.

“Under the "War Against Drugs" campaign, Moga Police is registering cases on a daily basis. To further intensify the fight against drugs, Moga Police is taking strict legal action every single day against drug peddlers and anti-social elements involved in the trade,” the police said in an X post.

“The constant drive aims to safeguard the younger generation from addiction and to make the district completely drug-free,” it added.

