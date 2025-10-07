'Grossly False Narrative': Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea To Take Down BJP’s AI Generated-Video Showing Muslims Taking Over Assam | File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 7, issued a notice on a plea seeking the removal of an AI-generated video shared by the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on social media, which allegedly depicted Muslims taking control of the state if the party loses power.

The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued the direction after hearing advocate Nizam Pasha, who argued that the video could incite communal tension and urged the Court to ensure that a First Information Report (FIR) is filed in line with previous judicial directions on hate speech. The matter will next be heard on 28 October.

Plea Alleges Video Promotes Communal Fear

The application, filed by journalist Qurban Ali and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, forms part of an ongoing Public Interest Litigation concerning action against hate speech and hate crimes. It refers to a 15 September 2025 post from the official BJP Assam handle on X (formerly Twitter), featuring an AI-generated video that allegedly warns of a “Muslim takeover” of the state if the party is not re-elected.

The petition describes the video as presenting a “grossly false narrative”, depicting men wearing skullcaps and women in burqas occupying tea estates, Guwahati airport, and government properties, ultimately showing the state as having a 90% Muslim population. The applicants argue that the video violates constitutional secular principles and “openly targets, vilifies and demonises Muslims”.

Court Reaffirms Earlier Hate Speech Guidelines

The case is part of a broader matter in which the Supreme Court has directed all states and union territories to register FIRs suo motu against hate speeches, without waiting for formal complaints. The bench heard submissions urging immediate action under those directions and warned that non-compliance could attract contempt proceedings.

The application, filed through advocate-on-record Lzafeer Ahmad, seeks the urgent removal of the video to prevent communal disharmony and unrest ahead of the elections.