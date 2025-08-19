 PM Modi Hails Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Return From ISS Mission, Calls It 'Our First Step' In Human Space Exploration - VIDEO
Shukla, who participated in the Axiom-4 commercial mission to the ISS from June 25 to July 15, received a warm welcome by the Prime Minister.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 18, met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), and hailed the mission as a milestone in India’s space journey.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

PM Modi Welcomes Shubhanshu

Shukla, who participated in the Axiom-4 commercial mission to the ISS from June 25 to July 15, was received warmly by the Prime Minister. Wearing an ISRO astronaut’s jacket, he was greeted with a hug as the two walked together with Modi’s arm on the astronaut’s shoulder. The Prime Minister described the mission as “just the first step,” signalling India’s broader ambitions in human space exploration.

Shukla Shares Experience of Living in Space

During the interaction, Shukla spoke about the physical adjustments astronauts undergo when entering space. “Your body experiences a lot of changes as soon as you enter space,” he told the Prime Minister. He explained that the human body needs time to adapt to the new environment, particularly in the initial days.

“I couldn’t walk straight at first, but then my colleagues supported me,” Shukla recalled, adding that the body gradually adjusts after some time. He highlighted the importance of teamwork and support among astronauts during the mission.

The Axiom-4 mission marked a significant milestone for India, with Shukla’s participation reinforcing the country’s role in international space collaboration. His return and meeting with the Prime Minister underline India’s growing commitment to advancing space science and preparing for future human missions.

